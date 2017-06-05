Lancaster City sign goalkeeper Cheetham

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown has filled a key vacancy in his squad.

Goalkeeper Chris Cheetham, most recently with Southport, has become the Dolly Blues’ fifth signing of the summer as the NPL First Division North champions look ahead to life in the Premier Division.

The 24-year-old former Everton youngster replaces title-winning shot-stopper Mike Hale who has left Giant Axe after four years due to the increased travel and time commitments after promotion.

Youngster Luke Raybould is also staying at the club and will act as back-up.

“I’m delighted to have Chris on board,” Brown said.

“He is a very good ‘keeper at our level and above so I’m pleased we’ve got him.

“The goalkeeping position is obviously a very important one and with Chris signing and Luke Raybould signing I’m happy to be able to say we’ve got two very good ‘keepers.”

Cheetham came through the Goodison Park academy before gaining a football scholarship at Bradford City.

He has spent most of his career in non-league, most notably putting in several impressive performances against City during his time at Radcliffe Borough.

Cheetham left the club for Ramsbottom last summer before having spells with Burscough, Skelmersdale United and finally National League Southport during the 2016-2017 campaign.

Despite the Sandgrounders’ difficulties as they were relegated to the National League North, Cheetham impressed in the closing weeks of the season.

Brown has been busy since the Dolly Blues sealed promotion having already added Kendal midielder Sam Bailey, Warrington winger Scott Harries, Colne striker Oliver Wood and Glossop North End full back Paul Dugdale to his squad.

The majority of last season’s title-winners have also put pen to paper for next season.