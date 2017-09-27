Lancaster City 4-0 Witton Albion

Another dazzling attacking display from Lancaster City on Tuesday night saw them score four goals for the third consecutive home game, this time comfortably beating Witton Albion.

In a first-half showing that will rank up there as amongst the best seen at Giant Axe in many years, Phil Brown’s side took a commanding 3-0 lead into the interval that rarely looked under threat.

City striker Tom Kilifin took centre stage in what turned out to be a hat-trick night for the Dolly Blues’ now leading scorer.

After soaking up some early pressure from the visitors in the opening 10 minutes the rest of the half was one-way traffic.

Scott Harries and Glenn Steel both drew saves from Ryan Neild in the Albion net, but the pressure would prove too much as City took the lead on 26 minutes.

It was a flowing attacking move from the right flank that saw Harries square to Melle Meulensteen. The Preston loanee took a quick touch to tee up on the on-rushing Paul Dugdale 20 yards out and the full back hit a first-time strike as sweet as you’ll see which flew with real venom low and across goal just inside the far right-hand post.

The floodgates opened and Lancaster doubled their lead just before the half hour mark.

Sam Bailey, who impressed on the right flank, turned his man and made space to cross a perfect ball to the edge of the six-yard box and the unmarked Kilifin took his chance with a cool header low into the net and City were flying.

Five minutes later and Phil Brown’s men were three to the good.

Bailey was quickest to a long ball down the right channel and whipped in an early cross towards Kilifin and the striker, a good 15 yards from goal, jumped highest and looped an excellent header perfectly into the top-right corner of the goal.

The interval brought a welcome reprieve for the visitors who to their credit regrouped and came at Lancaster in the second half.

Despite a long half hour spell of pressure and a series of corners Josh Powell between the Blues’ sticks had only a lone long-range shot from Steven Tames to palm away.

Eventually, City began to pose a threat on the counter attack and a fourth looked inevitable.

Harries, Bailey and Craig Carney all missed good chances in turn to put the gloss on the game in the closing stages.

When the final chance fell for Kilifin to wrap up the win and his hat-trick with five minutes remaining he never looked like missing however.

Steel’s flicked header from Bailey’s free-kick landed on the penalty spot where Kilifin turned and fired home through a crowded box to take home the match-ball and cap another terrific game of football at Giant Axe.

Lancaster City: Powell 8, Henry 8, Steel 9, Westwood 8, Dugdale 8, Bailey 8, Carney 8, Wills 8, Harries 7, Meulensteen 7, Kilifin 9

Star Man: Tom Kilifin - Hat-trick hero

Attendance: 206