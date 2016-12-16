Lambs next up for Matt’s Magpies

Chorley have targeted a crucial win over Tamworth tomorrow at Victory Park to send them towards the busy festive period in the best possible shape.

The Magpies are currently in third spot in the National League North – seven points behind leaders AFC Fylde.

Jansen’s men will have the opportunity to claw some ground back on their near neighbours when they face them – home and away – in a mouthwatering Boxing Day and New Year’s Day double header. However, Chorley cannot afford to look too far ahead as this weekend’s opponents – the Lambs – are in fourth and could leapfrog above them in the table.

Jansen, though, is feeling confident as Chorley’s form in front of their own fans has been hugely impressive this season.

They have lost just once in the league and will be looking to collect their eighth victory.

“We play Fylde home and away over Christmas – it does not come any tougher than that,” said Jansen.

“We’ll be looking to keep ourselves up there by getting a win tomorrow. We’ve got 40 points from 20 games which is good going.

“It’s Tamworth this weekend which will be a very tough game. But our home form has been fantastic so far this season and hopefully we can keep that going heading into the Fylde games.”

The Magpies were unlucky to go out of the FA Trophy on Saturday – 1-0 against National League Premier outfit Guiseley – but they bounced back quickly on Monday when they thumped Daisy Hill 5-1 in the Lancashire FA Trophy.

“Obviously, we were disappointed with the result against Guiseley but were really pleased with the performance,” said Jansen.

“We dominated the game and did not deserve to lose.”

Jansen gave a number of development players a run-out against Daisy Hill, while club captain Andrew Teague made a timely return to action with fellow defender Stephen Jordan set to start a three-match suspension tomorrow.

Jansen will keep close tabs on Teague and Keiran Charnock, who are still short of match fitness after recovering from fractured toe and eye sockets, respectively.

There is a slight doubt over the fitness of Sefton Gonzalez, who has a stomach twinge.

Nathan Sheron has extended his loan spell for another month from Fleetwood.