Jansen is wary of FA Cup underdogs

The FA Cup will be receiving the full attention of Matt Jansen and his Chorley team this weekend.

The Magpies begin their assault on the famous old competition when they travel to the north east to take on Dunston UTS in the second round of qualifying.

The Northern League Division One outfit are three levels below Chorley in the football pyramid and go into the match as massive underdogs.

However, The Fed are battled hardened after playing six games, including replays, in the FA Cup already this term.

And they have also shown that they are not afraid of big reputations after knocking out NPL Premier Division outfit Skelmerdale United in the last round.

Chorley have made a fantastic start to the new season – winning six and losing only one of their opening 10 league games.

Jansen is keen that his team continue the winning habit tomorrow and embark on a long cup run.

But he has warned his men not to underestimate their opponents.

“You can’t take anyone lightly,” said Jansen. “If you do then you will slip up.

“It will be nice to have a good run in the FA Cup.

“Financially, it is beneficial and if we do really well in the cup, it will add to what we have started in the league this season.

“I am looking forward to the game tomorrow.

“Yes, it’s a bit of a trek, but we will go there looking to not take them lightly and hopefully get the right result.”

Chorley will head to Tyne and Wear full of confidence after inflicting only the second defeat of the season on big-spending Salford City at Victory Park on a thundery Tuesday night.

The Ammies’ profile within the game has increased massively over the past few seasons after the club was bought by Malaysian millionaire businessman Peter Lim and Manchester United’s famous ‘Class of ’92’.

However, Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs will not have enjoyed what they saw on Tuesday, as Chorley came from behind to secure a magnificent 2-1 victory.

“It was a thundery night both on the pitch and in the skies,” said Jansen.

“It was a war out there, but we stood up to that, we stood up to the battle.

“Then in the second half, we showed our class.”

Meanwhile, in the National League, Southport go in search of their second league win of the season when play host to Aldershot.

In the NPL First Division North, Clitheroe are at home to Droylsden, and Kendal Town visit Goole AFC.

In the FA Cup, Burscough face Woksop-based outfit Handsworth Parramore.