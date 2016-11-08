‘Fragile’ Brig searching for that winning feeling

Bamber Bridge manager Neil Crowe believes his players are suffering from a distinct lack of confidence at the moment.

Brig went down to a fifth straight defeat on Saturday as they succumbed 2-0 to Ossett Town at Prospect Road.

From topping the NPL First Division North table last month, Crowe’s men have dropped down to eighth.

Without a game in midweek, Brig will look to stop the rot this weekend when they welcome second-bottom Goole AFC to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

And Crowe believes his team are too good to let their recent poor run continue for too much longer.

“It’s fine lines at the moment,” said Crowe. “We’re conceding sloppy goals but we had enough chances to probably win the game.

“We had a goal chalked-off when the referee pulled the play back for a free-kick when it was a perfectly good finish – that was disappointing.

“But we are just looking a little bit fragile. A few of the players are down a bit on confidence. But we have got too much quality in the squad not to get out of this poor run.

“Every team has a blip – no team goes through a season without having a little sticky run. Earlier in the season, we won five on the trot and now we have lost five on the trot.

“I am confident we will get out of it.”

Brig will have to deal with the threat of Goole without influential skipper Matt Lawlor, who was handed a contentious red card 10 minutes from time.

The former AFC Fylde man was red carded for violent conduct in an off-the-ball incident which was apparently spotted by the linesman.

“There had been a bit of scuffle and it was said that Matt had thrown a punch,” said Crowe, who handed debuts to new signings Ben Wharton and Ramirez Haworth.

“He is adamant that he didn’t but there’s nothing we can do about it now.

“It looks like it will be a minimum three-game ban.”