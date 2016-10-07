Dolly Blues’ focus switches to Trophy

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown is confident there will be no FA Cup hangover when his side enter another big competition on Saturday.

The Dolly Blues host Droylsden in the preliminary round of the FA Trophy on the back of the 3-2 defeat against Kidderminster Harriers that saw them exit the FA Cup last time out.

The reverse at Giant Axe also ended a run of six straight victories but Brown believes his side will bounce back.

He said: “We trained on Tuesday night and it was really good – the lads were flying, bouncing.

“It was a really good session and put to bed any concerns I might have had about any hangover.

“We talked about a winning habit and we want to get back to that as soon as possible whether it’s in the league or cup.

“I know the lads and I’m quietly confident we’ll get back to where we’ve been in recent weeks.”

Having come close to reaching the first round proper of the FA Cup, City now turn their attentions to the non-league’s version of the prestigious competition.

Brown said: “There’s £2,500 at stake for the club and the prestige of getting into the next round of a good cup competition.

“We’re going to have to try and repeat the form we showed in September which isn’t going to be easy.

“Looking at their squad, they’ve got former Lancaster midfielder Adam Farrell on loan from Stalybridge and Josh Heaton in from Preston North End, amongst others.

“It’s going to be a really difficult game.

“Even if we’re back to our best it isn’t going to be easy.”

The game will be the second time Droylsden have visited the city this season, having won 3-1 on the opening day of the NPL First Division North campaign.

Brown said: “We’ve learnt a lot from that game.

“We had a couple of players who weren’t really ready for the first game of the season and even with pre-season it’s always a bit of a fact-finding mission on the opening day.

“It can be a false dawn – if you win it you’re going up, if you lose it you’re going down.

“The performances over the last six, seven or eight weeks reflect that.

“We’re much improved but we’re not the finished article yet.”

In-form front man Jordan Connerton is a doubt for the Droylsden clash with a knee problem, while Chris Anderson, Joshua Westwood and Adam Sumner are all unavailable.