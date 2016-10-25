Curzon Ashton 1, Chorley 1

Chorley were held to a 1-1 draw by Curzon Ashton at the Tameside Stadium on Monday night.

The Magpies made a terrific start when they took the lead after nine minutes. Striker Jason Walker was felled in the box and he picked himself up to convert from the spot.

Marcus Carver had an opportunity to double the visitors’ advantage but he shot straight at the goalkeeper

As half-time approached, Curzon grabbed an equaliser. Niall Cummind released James Baillie who slotted past Ashton at his near post.

After the break, there was no too much goalmouth action until the final moments when the Magpies thought they had snatched the winner but Carver’s header cannoned against the crossbar.