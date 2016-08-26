Crowe urges men to cut out the mistakes

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Crowe has demanded that his players cut out the individual errors.

Brig saw their hopes of a money-spinning run in the FA Cup disappear at the first hurdle on Saturday after a disastrous home performance against Ossett Albion.

Everything was looking rosy in the garden when Phil Doughty gave them an early lead.

However, Albion equalised almost immediately and went on to score twice more before half-time through Richard Bordman, who went on to complete his hat-trick in the second half.

The final 5-2 scoreline means Crowe’s dream of reaching the first round proper will have to wait for another year at least.

By a quirk of the fixture list, Brig have the chance to exact quick revenge tomorrow as they travel to face Albion for a NPL First Division North fixture.

However, Crowe knows his men must improve significantly if they are to earn a postive result from their trip to Queen’s Terrace.

“Saturday was just unexplainable to be honest,” said Crowe. “It was just mistake after mistake. There were too many players who had off days.

“It was just one of those performances which sometimes happen, but we have to bounce back from it.

“We went ahead early and things were looking good.

“But they equalised straight away – the first goal was from a corner and was probably the only goal they created.

“The second, third, fourth and fifth goals were just individual erros by us.

“The lads who made the mistakes have held their hand up afterwards, but we have just got to move on from it.

“We are disappointed to go out at the first stage. For a club like Bamber Bridge, it’s always nice to have a good cup run because of the money it generates.

“But we play Ossett again tomorrow and it’s a chance put things right.

“They are a big, strong team and the lad Bordman up front knows where the net is.”

Despite last weekend’s debacle, Crowe has been relatively pleased with his side’s performances despite them garnering just a single point from their first two league games.

A 0-0 opening day draw at Scarborough was followed by a narrow 2-1 loss to Colne.

“First game at Scarborough, I thought we did well,” he said. “They were a big physical side and it was probably a good point in the end.

“The following Tuesday, we gave away two sloppy goals, but we dominated in the second half but just did not take our chances.”

Crowe has boosted his squad by the loan signing of Blackpool youth ace Macauley Wilson , who is a right back.

However, he is set to be without experienced defender Glen Steele, while Matt Lawlor is rated 50/50 for tomorrow with a hamstring strain.He may be rested against Albion so that he is fit for Bank Holiday Monday’s derby clash against Lancaster City at home.