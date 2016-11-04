City in decent shape

LANCASTER City head to top-of-the-table Brighouse Town in good shape, according to player-coach Rob Henry.

The Dolly Blues got back to winning ways in the NPL First Division North with a 2-1 win at Clitheroe on Tuesday night, moving them up to fourth in the table with games in hand on most of the sides around them.

They travel to West Yorkshire on Saturday knowing victory would take them level on points with the current table toppers.

“Every game is a big one at the moment,” Henry said.

“People looked at Ossett Town and thought it was a game we should have gone and won (City lost 2-0 at Giant Axe in their previous league game).

“But they’re all difficult games. You have to perform in every one.

“We’re hoping to get another good run going.

“We were disappointed with Ossett but we’ve responded quite positively and got points on the board.”

The Blues’ bid to be right in the mix at the top of the table has been bolstered by two new arrivals.

Having left in the summer, Ryan Winder has returned to the club via brief spells at Warrington and Droylsden, while young forward Dylan Davidson has joined on loan from Preston North End.

“Ryan is a good player, we didn’t want him to leave in the first place,” Henry said.

“He’s got a lot of quality creating chances and in his all-round game.

“He can be a big influence for us centrally or out wide.

“Dylan is a little bit younger but has a lot of quality.

“Preston want him to go out and get some experience – non-league football is a lot different to youth team football.

“We think he’ll really bring something to the team.”

It has been mixed week for the Blues, the 2-1 FA Trophy defeat at Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday coming before the Clitheroe win.

“The Trophy defeat was a disappointing to be honest,” Henry said.

“The performance itself was much improved from Ossett but that little bit of quality in both boxes has cost us.

“It’s frustrating because we really wanted to get through to the next round of the Trophy.

“It was a really positive response on Tuesday night, though.

“Even when they got the late equaliser, we were still looking for the winner.

“We could have settled for a point but that’s not in our nature.

“It was a really good three points that puts us right back in the mix.

“It sets us up nicely for the game at Brighouse, which will be another tough game.”