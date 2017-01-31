Chorley ticket prices among the lowest in National League North

Chorley Football Club can boast some of the cheapest ticket prices in the National league North.

Fans can watch the Magpies at Victory park for an admission fee of £10 per match, the third lowest out of all the teams in the division.

Only Salford City and FC United of Manchester charge their fans less, with the Ammies setting their ticket prices at £7 per match with FC United charging a little extra at £9.

Chorley also have one of the cheapest tickets for OAPs, with their £7 charge only bettered by four other clubs - Salford, FC United, Brackley Town and Curzon Ashton.

One area of pricing where the Magpies lead the way is junior tickets.

They are the only club in the division to give free admission to children aged 11-years-old and under in both seating and standing areas while Under-16s can take advantage of a reduced fee of just £5.

The most expensive ticket belongs to FC Halifax Town and Nuneaton, who charge £16 to watch a game in their seating area.

AFC Fylde charge £12 to stand at their new ground Mill farm, which is cheaper than 50% of their rivals.

However, the £15 entrance fee to sit in the stand is among the most expensive.

Fans of the Coasters can though benefit from a greatly reduced rate if they become club members.