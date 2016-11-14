Chorley at home in FA Trophy

Chorley have been drawn at home to either Hednesford Town or Stafford Rangers in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

The two teams meet at Marston Road tonight to decide who will travel to Victory Park on Saturday, November 26 after drawing 1-1 on Saturday.

AFC Fylde, meanwhile, have been handed a tough away trip to Gloucester City.

Meanwhile, in the Integro League Cup first round this evening, Lancaster City travel to Burscough while Kendal host Clitheroe at Parkside Road.

Bamber Bridge are without a game after their scheduled League Cup fixture at home to Marine was cancelled due to the Merseysiders facing a FA Trophy second qualifying round replay at St Neots Town.