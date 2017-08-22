Charnock go top of the pile after third win from three

Nine points from three matches have lifted Charnock Richard to the top of the Hallmark Security North West Counties League Premier Division.

But no-one at Mossie Close will be getting carried away, with the Villagers facing another 41 league games before May.

Their main objectives in their first season at this level are to finish outside the relegation positions, and to be as successful as possible in the knock-out competitions.

Of course, it is a good boost to have made a good start, and Charnock can be very satisfied with their performances to date.

This 5-2 win over Squires Gate was very comfortable.

A note of caution, however, must be made after Charnock conceded two poor goals after taking a 5-0 lead.

So far this season, in the four games played, the Villagers have conceded 10 goals, and they must improve defensively if they are to continue to pick up points.

Mark Adams came in for Spencer Bibby, who was away, but Ashley Young was a late withdrawal after illness, and so Luke Gibson started.

Josh Norgate, back from holiday, was on the bench, along with Damian Dashti and Luke Barrow.

The Villagers largely dominated the game, and, playing into the wind in the first half, they moved the ball around neatly and carried an almost constant goal threat.

They took the lead after only 10 minutes. Olly Evans’ corner was headed on by Jack Sanders at the front post and Carl Grimshaw headed home just inside the far post.

Mark Woods increased the lead on 15 minutes, as he took a left wing corner, and when the ball came back to him, he smashed a powerful shot across the goal into the far side of the net.

The second half saw almost constant pressure for the first half hour, and Charnock added to their lead only two minutes in, with Evans producing another fine right wing corner that saw Luke Gibson score his first goal at this level for the club, heading home from close quarters via the underside of the bar.

A Joe Noblet free kick from the left on 64 minutes saw Grimshaw head home Charnock’s fourth goal.

Then yet another right wing corner, two minutes later, saw Gibson again rise to head home from close in.

Mark Buchan and substitute Jack Williams reduce the arrears, but the final result did not reflect the ease in which Charnock had won the game.

Charnock are next in action a week tonight, with a game at City of Liverpool on Tuesday, August 29th.