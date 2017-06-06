Charlie Bailey joins brother Sam at Lancaster City

Former Morecambe youngster Charlie Bailey has become Lancaster City’s sixth summer signing.

The attacking midfielder, 19, joins brother Sam in making the switch from Kendal Town to the NPL First Division North champions.

Manager Phil Brown has had a busy few weeks with Warrington winger Scott Harries, Glossop North End defender Paul Dugdale, Colne striker Oliver Wood and former Southport goalkeeper Chris Cheetham also moving to Giant Axe since the title triumph.

“At times last season I was frustrated with our inability to break teams down, especially those that sat deep,” said Brown.

“Therefore, it was a priority for me to improve the attacking part of our game.

“The addition of intelligent players like Charlie will give us more craft and creativity and ultimately makes us more effective in attack.

“Our recruitment has focused on players who will enhance the attacking capability of the squad.

“Charlie’s technical quality and excellent game understanding will help us do that.

“Put that with the brilliant defensive record from last season and I am excited that we can build on last season’s success.”

Most of the title-winning squad have signed up for life in the Premier Division but one, Jacob Gregory, has now left the club in a bid to try and go full-time.

“I’d like to thank him for his efforts and hope he is successful in securing full-time football,” said Brown.

“The fact that he’s held in such high esteem by many who watched him signifies the progress he has made.

“Jacob put in some impressive displays, but I’m confident we have plenty of ready made replacements.

“There are some very good players in our squad and I feel we will have a stronger squad than last year.

“I wish him all the best.”