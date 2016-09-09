Buoyant Magpies await the acid test

Supporters of Chorley will discover over the next few days whether their team is the real deal or not.

The Magpies have made a bright start to the new National League North season after winning five and losing only one of their opening nine games.

The fine start to the season means they are handily placed in the early league table – just one place outside the play-offs, but only three points behind leaders AFC Fylde.

It has got the club’s fans dreaming of a successful season and a possible promotion tilt.

However, Matt Jansen and his men face a stern test over the next week with two very tough-looking home games.

Tomorrow, fifth-placed Brackley Town – who currently boast an almost identical record to Chorley this season – visit Victory Park and then the following Tuesday, second-placed Salford City are in town. The Ammies are, of course, owned by Malaysian millionaire businessman Peter Lim and Manchester United’s famous Class of ’92 – Gary and Phill Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt.

While fully aware of the challenges facing his side, Jansen believes his men can go into the games feeling confident.

“We have got to fancy ourselves,” Jansen said.

“We are a formidable side – a strong side and unit.

“We should be full of confidence. The players fight for each other and we will head into the next two games confident and looking to win.”

The Magpies head into the weekend having secured three 1-0 wins and a draw from their past four games.

They have kept clean sheets in six of their nine games and were at it again on Saturday when a Jason Walker goal put paid to Tamworth away from home.

They were unable to keep a fourth successive clean sheet on Tuesday as they drew 2-2 at managerless Altrincham.

All the goals came in a breathless first half, but Jansen felt his side should have gone on to secure all the points after dominating the second half.

“It was end-to-end in the first half, but we were dominant in the second half,” he said. “I thought it was only a matter of time before we scored but we just didn’t manage to get it across the line.”