Brig still adapting to Reynolds’ rule

Bamber Bridge are still very much a work in progress, says manager Neil Reynolds.

The new Brig boss is just five games in to his managerial tenure at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium after taking over from Neil Crowe last month.

So far, the players have produced a mix bag of results with Reynolds’ appointment bringing about an immediate bounce as they picked up two wins and a draw.

However, the past two games have resulted in defeats to Prescot Cables (5-1) on Boxing Day and Lancaster City (3-2) last Monday.

Reynolds was hugely disappointed with the way his side surprisingly capitulated at home to Prescot, but was proud of the way his men responded in the local derby at Giant Axe.

The Dolly Blues are three points clear at the top of the NPL First Division North, but for long periods they played second fiddle to the visitors.

Goals from Jamie Milligan and Regan Linney handed Brig a 2-1 interval lead and they appeared set for victory until a mistake by goalkeeper Steve James gave City a route back into the match.

He allowed Jacob Gregory’s shot to slip through him with 12 minutes to go and the home side stole all three points through Louis Mayer’s late winner.

“It was really disappointing to lose at Lancaster because we had played so well, particularly in the first half,” said Reynolds.

“To go a goal down early on, especially on the back of the Prescot result, you wondered how we would react, but we showed the level we are capable of.

“We deserved to go in 2-1 up at half-time – we had played some really good football.”

“What you can’t do is legislate for human error.

“Our keeper makes an error for the equaliser – held his hands up afterwards. Up to then, Steve was immaculate in terms of his performance – his handling and kicking were great.

“But that got them back in the game and they went on to win it late on. I think it was going to take something like that for them to get back in it because I could not see them scoring.

“I looked across at their manager Phil Brown and you could see on his face, he was wondering where a goal was going to come from.

“But as soon as they equalised, their body language changed and ours dropped a little.

“Lancaster are a very good side, but I felt a point would have been a fairer reflection.

“But I spoke to my chairman after the game and I said to him that this is still a building process. This is still not my team. I’ve not really been able to put my stamp on this team.

“I’ve asked them to play a different way and it takes time.

“But five games in, two wins, a draw and two defeats is not bad.”

Reynolds will be hoping his men can get back on the winning trail this weekend when they welcome Brighouse Town to Irongate.

The Yorkshiremen are just outside the play-off zone and have lost only twice on their travels all season in the league.

“They are a hard team to play against,” said Reynolds. “They have got two big centre-forwards and they like to play off them.

“But we will go into the game full of confidence and they won’t relish coming to our place.”

Squad wise, Stu Vasey, Adam Dodd and George Bowyer are all pushing for returns after injury.