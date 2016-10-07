Brig look for first cup win of season

Bamber Bridge go in search of only their second win in five games tomorrow when they travel to Ossett Town in the preliminary qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

After winning four on the spin at the end of August and the early part of September, which sent them top of the NPL First Division North, the team have hit a slightly barren spell.

They have only one win – a 4-1 victory over Mossley – to show for their efforts over the past few weeks and on Saturday they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Tadcaster Albion at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Their recent run of results means they have dropped down to third in the table – with a host of clubs queueing up behind them.

Manager Neil Crowe is not unduly worried and is relatively happy with the progress his side has made on the whole. He said: “If someone had said after 10 games, you would be third in the league, 18 points from 10 games I’d have taken it.

“As long as we keep in touch with the top half of the table and see where we are come March, that’s when it matters.

“I thought the lads played really well, some really good football. We dominated the game.

“It’s not a bad point, but I did want to win the game at home.”

The fact that only four points separate second-placed Farsely Celtic and Scarborough Celtic, who are 11th, illustrates just how closely packed the league table is.

Current leaders Brighouse Town have opened up a slight gap by three points but Crowe argues there is no real stand-out team capable of running away with the league title.

“There’s nobody dominating and running away with the league at the moment,” said Crowe.

“Don’t get me wrong, there are some big budgets out there, but we feel the squad we have got is more than capable of competing.”

Brig, meanwhile, will be hoping to register their first cup win this season at Ossett. They have exited at the first hurdle of both the FA Cup and the Lancashire FA Trophy.

Elsewhere in the FA Trophy, Burscough entertain Kendal Town while Clitheroe host Stocksbridge Park Steels at Shawbridge.

In the National League, Southport travel to Guiseley.