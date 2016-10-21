Brig eyeing top spot after good run

Bamber Bridge will look to maintain their strong form when they face Clitheroe in a local derby at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium tomorrow.

Neil Crowe’s men are five games unbeaten in the league and have kept four clean sheets in a row.

On Tuesday night, they beat Burscough 3-0, Regan Linney and Stuart Vasey (2) on target.

A victory against Clitheroe could see them go top of the NPL First Division North if current leaders Brighouse slip up at Colne.

Clitheroe make the trip in eighth place and arrive as the division’s joint leading scorers with 23 goals in 13 goals.

They are managed by former Wigan, Cardiff and Tranmere striker Simon Haworth.

Brig boss Crowe said: “It is another tough game but one we are looking forward to.

“Clitheroe have almost a completely new side by the looks of things.

“From the reports I have got, they like to try and play football and their record shows that they score a lot of goals.

“It is a whole new side and a regime there, I only remember a couple of names from when we played them last season.”

Crowe is understandably pleased with recent results and also the fact their points tally has matched his pre-season target.

“In the summer I wanted us to be averaging two points a game at this stage and we are doing that,” said Crowe.

“We are not getting carried away about our league position because it is a long season and we are only in October.

“But it is nice to be up there and I’d rather be there than struggling at the other end of the table.”

The four clean sheets on the spin have been kept since the arrival of former PNE keeper Steven James.

He had a loan spell at Brig a couple of seasons ago and Crowe swooped for his services again last month.

Said Crowe: “We knew all about Steven, having had him here on loan from North End a little while ago.

“He went to Droylsden and then Clitheroe and started this season at Nelson.

“When the manager left there, I knew Steven could be available so I moved for him.

“We are always looking to improve and signing Steven has helped us do that.”

Elsewhere in the division, beleaguered Burscough go in search of their first win of the season when they travel to Hyde United. Kendal Town visit Tadcaster Albion.