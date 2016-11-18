Brig are ready for table-toppers test

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Crowe believes his men will be full of confidence for the visit of leaders Glossop North End to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

The Hillmen have scaled the heights of the NPL First Division North table after winning six of their past seven league games.

By contrast, Brig have not been in the best of form in recent weeks after topping the table themselves last month.

Before last weekend, they were on a five-match losing streak.

But they snapped that particular sequence on Saturday when they completely overwhelmed Goole, who ironically are the only team to have got the better of Glossop in the league since September.

Brig raced out of the traps on Saturday – establishing a two-goal cushion courtesy of a couple of excellent finishes from new boy Ben Wharton on his home debut.

Brig made it 3-0 before the break through Michael Potts and the win was completed in the second half when Blackburn Rovers loanee Ramirez Haworth – who was also making his first appearance for the club at Irongate – fired home.

The performance certainly gave manager Neil Crowe reasons to be pleased with the 4-0 scoreline.

“It could quite easily have been double that,” Crowe said. “Ben Wharton hit the post for his hat-trick chance and their keeper made some good saves.

“I was very happy with the way the team played – they went out there and played for each other – it was a really good display.”

Crowe was also excited with the way Wharton took his chances and believes Glossop will have their hands full coping with the former Rochdale striker.

“I thought Ben was very good on Saturday,” he said.

“He is what we have been missing.

“Ben buys the rest of the team time and makes it hard for the opposition.

“He occupies the two centre-halves so he’s occupying two pla,yers all the time.

“Ben allows the rest of the team to get up the park and squeeze the play which allows us to pick second balls from his lay-offs.

“I thought he had a very good game against Goole and he will do well for us.”