Bamber Bridge 0, Trafford 2

Bamber Bridge suffered their third loss in a row, as Trafford FC won 2-0 in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday afternoon.

After beating the same opposition comfortably in the league two weeks ago, in a 3-0 away win, Brig will certainly be disappointed, particularly by their second half performance.

A penalty and a poorly defended corner from Brig was the difference as Neil Crowe’s men were knocked out of the competition.

Neither side really forced either goalkeeper into a save in the first half, with Brig’s Kitt Gregory poorly finishing the only real chance following a counter attack by the home side.

With the score 0-0 after a hour played, Trafford won a penalty. Steven James brought down the lively Aaron Burns after the ball was played through to him, with the referee signalling for a spot kick and a yellow card for the home goalkeeper.

Burns stepped up and dispatched to the bottom left hand corner to make it 1-0.

Trafford dominated proceedings from then on, with their second goal coming on 72 minutes. A clustered six yard area proved too much for the goalkeeper to deal with, as his claim for the looping ball was poorly timed, allowing Trafford’s Lee Neville to rise above everyone else and head into an empty net.

Elsewhere in the Trophy, kendal beat Skelmersdale 3-1 away, but Lancastyer were beaten 2-1 at Stocksbridge Park Steels.

In the NPL First Division North, Clitheroe lost 1-0 at Scarborough and Burscough drew 0-0 at Tadcaster Albion.

Meanwhile, AFC Fylde remain top of the National League North table despite tasting defeat for the first time this season at the hands of Tamworth.

Daniel Newton’s strike midway through the second half condemned the Coasters, who had a late goal disallowed, to defeat at the Lamb Ground.

Southport made a stirring comeback at Plainmoor, beating Torquay United 2-1.

Brett Williams opened the scoring for the home side in the 25th minute and it took until the 67th minute for the equaliser to arrive, a stunning goal by Callum Howe.

James Caton scored the second in the 75th minutes then, two minutes later, Torquay’s Jamie Reid was sent off for a second yellow card and the Sandgrounders saw the game out.