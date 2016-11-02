Mour trouble for Jose?

Wednesday’s football stories from the papers and web

The Independent: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho could have his one-match touchline ban doubled if he contests a charge of verbally using ref Mark Clattenburg.

Daily Mirror: Mourinho wants United to back him with a £50m move for Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez.

The Sun: United are also concerned Marcus Rashford is suffering from fatigue.

Daily Mirror: David Moyes faces the sack if Sunderland fail to beat Bournemouth on Saturday; a game when he’s serving a touchline ban.

The Independent: Chelsea may be willing to pay some of Cesc Fabregas’ wage to push through a January loan move.

Daily Mail: Manchester City have been scouting Palmeiras’ Colombian defender Yerry Mina – but Barcelona have first option.