Wycombe 2, Morecambe 0

Morecambe slipped to their first away defeat in seven games as second half goals from Aaron Pierre and Luke O’Nien give Wycombea 2-0 win at Adams Park.

The Shrimps were very much in the game and were denied two good penalty claims which may have made a huge difference to the final result.

The first chances fell to Morecambe’s Paul Mullin, who drilled straight at Jamal Blackman after James Jennings cut in well from the left, before chipping just over from 25 yards as he raced on to a through-ball.

Wycombe threatened when Luke O’Nien’s thunderous volley from a corner was blocked en route to goal, before Paris Cowan-Hall sent a header wide from a corner.

Then Adebayo Akinfenwa headed into the arms of visiting keeper Barry Roche and Aaron Pierre saw a shot blocked from close-range after Joe Jacobson’s free-kick had sparked panic, while Luke O’Nien’s free-kick from a dangerous position was blocked by the defensive wall.

Jacobson’s deliveries were a constant threat to the Shrimps and one superb cross from the left was met by the head of Akinfenwa, who sent his effort just wide of Roche’s left-hand post.

The Shrimps’ defence was unlocked just three minutes into the second half, when another Jacobson delivery reached Aaron Pierre whose header ended up in the back of the net after being deflected by Alex Whitmore.

Then came the first moment of controversy as the Shrimps were denied what looked to be a clear penalty for handball in the area but the referee gave a free kick right on the edge of the box. When Michael Rose smashed the resulting set piece against the post it looked like it wasn’t going to be the Shrimps’ day.

Those thoughts were added to when substitute Kevin Ellison was crudely bowled over in the box but again nothing was given.

There was more disappointment to come when the home side scored a second goal with just eight minutes of normal time remaining when Luke O’Nien nodded home from Paris Cowan-Hall’s dinked cross.

Cowan-Hall almost had a goal for himself moments later, surging forward before unleashing a strike which looped off the foot of the defender and hit the top of the crossbar with the keeper beaten.

O’Nien headed at Roche from the corner and Cole Stockton drilled wide in stoppage time, but there was no way back for the Shrimps on a frustrating day.