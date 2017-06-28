Wembley hero Thompson returns to Morecambe

Wembley hero Garry Thompson has made a welcome return to Morecambe.

The 36-year-old winger has signed a one-year deal at the Globe Arena after leaving Wycombe Wanderers at the end of last season.

Kendal-born Thompson needs no introduction to Shrimps fans having spent nine years with the club from 1999 to 2008.

He scored the opening goal in the 2-1 play-off final win over Exeter City, which saw the club secure promotion to the Football League in 2007.

He went on to enjoy spells with Scunthorpe United, Bradford City and Notts County.

Thompson was actually back at Morecambe last month for the 10-year anniversary of the club’s famous Wembley win.

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be honest. I’m so glad to be back.

“I was back at the club recently for the Wembley reunion and I just felt like I was home.

“When I knew the manager was interested in me it was a no brainer to be honest.

“I loved playing with Jim and we have always kept in touch and I’m looking forward to playing for him now.

“Morecambe means so much to me and I had a great relationship with the fans and I really want to do well for them next year.”