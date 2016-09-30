Teague wants FA Cup spotlight

Captain Andrew Teague believes it is about time Chorley enjoyed a moment in the FA Cup limelight.

The Magpies travel to NPL Premier Division outfit Spennymoor Town tomorrow in the third round of qualifying.

It has been more than a quarter of a century since the Magpies reached the first round proper of the famous old competition.

Teague and his team-mates almost ended that hoodoo last season when they reached the fourth and final qualifying round. But with a possible glamour tie against a Football League club beckoning, Matt Jansen’s men were surprisingly beaten 2-1 – after a replay – by Northwich Victoria at Victory Park.

Teague – who was signed by previous boss Garry Flitcroft from Lancaster City in 2011 – is still smarting by that particular defeat.

He has watched other non-league clubs like Warrington Town and Salford City feature live on television during great cup runs in recent seasons and sees no reason why Chorley cannot have their moment in the spotlight too.

If they can get the better of Spennymoor this weekend, they will once again be in touching distance of the first round proper.

“Since I have been at the club, we’ve not really had a great run in the FA Cup, which is disappointing,” Teague said.

“Other teams have managed to get to the first round. I am hoping it can be us this year.

“The FA Cup is great financially for the club and there is always the chance of getting on TV if you manage to get to the first round.

“It would be great for the club and the fan as well.”

Despite being a division below Chorley, Spennymoor will certainly be no pushovers.

They won promotion from the First Division North via the play-offs last season and are currently in a play-off position in the Premier Division after winning five of their opening nine games.

“It’s a difficult draw,” said Teague. “Spennymoor have got a lot of ex-Gateshead players from last year.

“It’s going to be a tough, tough game, but if we can keep another clean sheet, I fancy ourselves scoring.”

Chorley are hoping to get striker Marcus Carver’s red card during the 0-0 draw against Telford on Saturday rescinded so that he can play tomorrow. In midweek, the Magpies progressed in the LFA Challenge Trophy by getting the better of Prestwich Heys 5-0.

Defender Stephen Jordan is expected to be available.