Shrimps sign York striker

Morecambe have made a further addition to their squad after signing Vadaine Oliver.

Striker Oliver, who has joined from York City, was an FA Trophy final hero for the Minstermen in May when he bagged the second goal in a 3-2 victory over Macclesfield Town at Wembley.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Minstermen from Crewe Alexandra two years ago, spent five months on loan at Notts County last season after falling out of favour with former manager Jackie McNamara and scored against the Shrimps at Meadow Lane.

After returning to Bootham Crescent in January he finished last season with eight goals in 15 games, including his strike at Wembley.

Earlier in his career Oliver, a product of Sheffield Wednesday’s academy, had a successful spell with Lincoln City, scoring 13 goals before signing for Crewe in League One.

He spent time on loan at Mansfield Town during the 2014/15 season, scoring seven league goals in 30 appearances.

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley said: “I’ve always been impressed with him in the past and I tried to sign him on loan during January.

“He’s a good lad who is determined to work hard and do well.

“He’s mobile, athletic, good technically, strong in the air and I feel he can do well for us, lead the line and score goals.

“He’s had a bit of an up and down couple of seasons for one reason or another but now I’m looking forward to working with him and hopefully he kicks on because he certainly has the potential to do that.

“He’s a very modern-style centre-forward with plenty of strengths that I’m looking forward to seeing him in a Morecambe shirt.”