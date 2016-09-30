Shrimps looking to down Magpies

Morecambe will look to end an eventful few days in their history with victory over Notts County at Meadow Lane this weekend.

The Shrimps have made plenty of headlines off the field over the past week.

Last Friday news broke that new owner Diego Lemos had been granted consent by the Football League to complete his takeover of the club.

He was present at the Globe Arena the following day to watch his new club lose 3-2 to Crawley Town.

Then on Monday night, rumours began to circulate that long-serving manager Jim Bentley – and his assistant Ken McKenna – were set to quit the club and take over at National League side Tranmere Rovers.

That speculation proved to be unfounded and Liverpudlian Bentley – who lives in close proximity to Rovers’ Prenton Park ground – issued a statement to say that there was no truth in the reports.

He was in the away dug-out on Tuesday night as Morecambe twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Barnet at the Hive Stadium.

“It came as a little bit of a surprise (the link to Tranmere),” said Bentley.

“It’s nice to be linked to the job – Tranmere is my local club since I moved over to the Wirral from Liverpool 10 years ago.

“But as I said in the statement, there has been no contact.

“My phone has been going non-stop with friends and family with me being a Scouser but it’s just one of those things.

“I have been linked to it and the story had come out that I had supposedly already signed a contract, but my statement says it all and that’s all I am interested in.

“I must be doing something right because I am being linked to a job like that.

“They are a massive club Tranmere and they are in a division which they are going to find it hard to get out of because there are a lot of big clubs in there.

“It might be that I live two minutes from Prenton Park and I’ve played in the Conference for 10 years and got promoted out of it so I know the division.

“But like I say, there has been no contact and all I’m interested in is doing what’s right for Morecambe.”

The Shrimps boss was pleased with his side’s performance in the first half against Barnet, less so with the second 45 minutes.

He is hoping they can repeat their display of that opening half against Notts County, who are the form team in League Two at the moment.

They have won their last three league games and sit in fifth spot in the table – a point ahead of Bentley’s men, who have won three and drawn one of their previous four aways games.

“We are unbeaten in four on the road which is a good sign,” Bentley said. “We are away from home tomorrow against Notts County, which will be another tough game.”

Morecambe will check on the fitness of Tom Barkhuizen, who came off with a calf problem against Barnet.