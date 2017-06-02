Shrimps keeper Roche puts pen to paper

Barry Roche has become the first of Morecambe’s out-of-contract players to sign a new deal for the 2017/18 season.

The 35-year-old, who will enter his 10th season with the club after joining from Chesterfield in 2008, was one of seven players offered terms by manager Jim Bentley at the end of last season.

Roche’s signature provides Bentley with good competition in goal with Dan Nizic having impressed in five league appearances towards the end of last season after Roche had picked up a wrist injury.

“Barry had another excellent season last year and is a big member of the squad,” Bentley said.

“It is good to know that we have good competition now with Dan Nizic doing well when he was called upon last season and that is good for any club.

“Barry is a good influence around the place and is making his name as a good coach too and we hope he will be here for a few years to come yet.”

Roche’s nine years with the Shrimps have yielded 399 league and cup starts.

He joins Nizic, Luke Conlan, Aaron McGowan, Dean Winnard, Rhys Turner, Luke Jordan and Tyler Brownsword in committing to the club for next season.

“I’m over the moon to have signed on for another 12 months and immensely proud to be going into my 10th year at such a fantastic club,” he said.

Bentley is awaiting answers from Michael Rose, Kevin Ellison, Aaron Wildig, Alex Kenyon, Paul Mullin and Ryan Edwards, all of whom were offered fresh deals at the end of the season.