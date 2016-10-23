Shrimps earn draw

Colchester United 2 Morecambe 2

A Lee Molyneux strike earned Morecambe a deserved point at Colchester in their League Two clash.

The Shrimps’ sub scored with a free-kick on 74 minutes that somehow slipped through the grasp of home keeper Sam Walker, who should have done much better with the effort.

Jim Bentley’s side got off to the worst possible start when they went a goal down after just four minutes.

Colchester attacked down the right and Kane Vincent-Young was left in too much space and had time to deliver the perfect cross for Chris Porter to beat his marker and volley past Barry Roche from four yards out.

The home side almost had a second moments later from a similar position, when a right-wing cross came in again and Denny Johnstone had a free header but saw his effort easily saved by Roche.

After a slow start, Morecambe came into the game and won a penalty in the 17th minute, when Peter Murphy was pushed in the box but Tom Barkhuizen’s spot-kick was saved by the legs of home keeper Sam Walker.

Barkhuizen made amends nine minutes later as he drew his side level with a cool finish.

A mistake in the Colchester defence gave Barkhuizen a free run on goal and the former Blackpool man produced a fine finish to chip the ball over the onrushing keeper.

Colchester reacted the better to the goal and regained the lead in the 39th minute with the second penalty of the game when Kevin Ellison handled a shot and Porter stepped up to send Roche the wrong way from the spot.

Chances were at a premium in the second half but the Shrimps were handed a lifeline with a gift 16 minutes from time, when Molyneux’s well-struck free-kick somehow slipped through Walker’s grasp.

Colchester went close at the death with Tarique Fosu and Kurtis Guthrie both firing efforts just wide but the Shrimps held on to maintain their excellent away form.

COLCHESTER: Walker, Briindley, Eastman, Prosser, Wynter, Vincent-Young (Fosu 84), Slater, Szmodics (re Guthrie 65), Wright, Porter, Johnstone (Bonne 80). Subs (not used): Bransgrove, Sembie-Ferris, Doyley, Kamara

Booked: Wright.

MORECAMBE: Roche., McGowan, Edwards, Whitmore, Jennings, Fleming (Molyneux 60), Rose, Barkhuizen, Murphy, Ellison (Massanka 74), Stockton. Subs (not used): Nizic, Wakefield, Mullin, Conlan, Turner.

Booked: Ellison, Fleming, Rose.

Referee: G Ward

Attendance: 2,815