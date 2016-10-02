Shrimps’ County clash abandoned

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said referee Dean Whitestone had no option but to call off Saturday’s game at Notts County.

A torrential downpour that started just before the game began saw huge swathes of the Meadow Lane pitch covered in puddles leaving football almost impossible.

Bentley said: “It wasn’t playable and wasn’t safe. The referee gave it 10 minutes but it was pretty clear that is soon wasn’t fit.

“During the warm up you could see a big black cloud coming over and when it did arrive it certainly emptied.

“It’s a shame because we were looking forward to the game.’’

The main disappointment for Bentley was the yellow card for Michael Rose which, in a strange quirk of football rules, sticks and leaves him on five bookings and suspended the visit of Carlisle on Saturday.

He said: “It’s s strange rule because if you score they get ruled out but bookings stay but it was a tough decision because the referee didn’t really use his common sense in the conditions.’’