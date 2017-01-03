Shrimps boss will state his case

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is ready to take whatever punishment the FA give him – provided he can have his say first.

The Shrimps boss is facing disciplinary action after being sent to the stands during their 2-1 loss to Cheltenham Town on December 17.

Bentley was incensed that Town midfielder Kyle Storer avoided punishment from referee Michael Salisbury after appearing to stamp on Alex Kenyon, whose reaction saw him dismissed.

Kenyon received a three-game ban for his misdemeanour but Bentley has requested a personal hearing to put across his version of events.

“I’m a patient person and I’m well within my right to express an opinion,” Bentley said.

“I overstepped the mark but I’ll go to the FA and back myself – I’ve got a personal hearing and I’ll see what the consequences are.

“I still stand by my actions – if it’s a red for Alex Kenyon then it’s a red for their player.

“I’ll hold up my hands for what I did but I’ll back my corner on other things.

“We could have been two or three up but certain things went against us; I’ll take my touchline ban if I get one or a fine.”

Bentley’s players began 2017 with a goalless draw against Crewe on Monday, making it four points from nine over Christmas after Boxing Day’s win at Mansfield Town.

The clean sheet was their second in three games, having failed to keep out their opponents since August’s back-to-back victories over Portsmouth and Yeovil Town.

They were still grateful, however, to keeper Barry Roche for a pair of acrobatic saves to deny Crewe midfielder James Jones.

While the manager was happy enough with the point and clean sheet, he believed it came despite their slow start.

“It’s not often we get a 0-0 but keeping clean sheets is what we’re striving for,” Bentley said.

“They give you a great opportunity to win the game which we did at Mansfield. I thought it was a good game, played in the right manner, and the referee reffed it well.

“Crewe were the better side in the first half and we were in the second half.

“There were some harsh words at half-time but they reacted in the right way because, in any game you go into, you want to start well.

“On the balance of play I think a draw was a fair result but Barry Roche pulled off some great saves.

“We’ll take the positives from it though – it’s a point and a clean sheet so we will move forward to the next game.”