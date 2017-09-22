Shrimps boss Bentley aiming to build upon victory

Jim Bentley has called on his Morecambe players to build on last Saturday’s victory against Newport County as they prepare for three tough games in a week.

Kevin Ellison scored twice as the Shrimps claimed three points at the Globe Arena last time out ahead of tomorrow’s match at a Stevenage side 11th in the table and one point off the top seven.

Last season’s play-off semi-finalists, Luton Town then visit the Shrimps on Tuesday before the month closes a week tomorrow with a trip to the division’s current leaders Exeter City

“As happy and relieved as I was with the win, I am still sure that we are only playing at 75 to 80 per cent of what we are capable of,” said Bentley.

“I said last week that I could see plenty of signs that things were coming together and I think there were loads more examples of that on Saturday.

“We moved the ball well and there was some excellent link up play.

“There were some great performances as well from Adam McGurk, Kev Ellison, Elliott Osborne and Garry Thompson amongst others but at the same time there were times when we were a bit slack, especially when they scored.

“There were times when we looked a bit leggy and lost our shape a bit and that might have been down to the long midweek trip to Yeovil. But it is also a bit typical of us at the minute as we switch off at times and get punished and we need to cut that out with this week ahead.

“It has taken time to get the squad together.

“In an ideal world we’ve done our business in the close season and we’ve hit the ground running.

“This season’s a little bit different. We’ve took a couple of loans in, a couple of players like Adam McGurk, who has been out of the frame.”