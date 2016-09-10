Match report: Morecambe 1 Doncaster Rovers 5

The Shrimps had an afternoon to forget as they were soundly beaten and ended with 10 men for good measure.

Jim Bentley’s side suffered a second consecutive home defeat as John Marquis (2), Andy Butler, Matty Blair and James Coppinger netted for the visitors.

Cole Stockton had pulled a goal back in the first half for Morecambe, who saw Alex Whitmore sent off late on.

Bentley had made two changes from the side beaten by Leyton Orient last time out.

Back came Luke Conlan in place of Aaron McGowan, while Alex Kenyon took Andrew Fleming’s place in front of the back four.

They came up against a Rovers side with Coppinger making his 500th appearance for the club on the back of winning August’s League Two Player of the Month award.

For his part, Bentley - who had taken last month’s managerial accolade - saw his players slowly out of the blocks.

Doncaster were much sharper in and out of possession and took a fourth minute lead.

Coppinger’s corner was flicked on by Harry Middleton and Butler stole in to convert from close range.

Andy Williams flashed a shot across goal and narrowly wide of the far post before Rovers doubled their lead on 17 minutes.

Middleton broke into the area and squared the ball; Ryan Edwards tried to clear but slipped and left Marquis with an open goal.

Marquis also volleyed wide from Williams’ cross as Rovers threatened to have the game won by half-time.

In contrast, the Shrimps were largely reliant on half-chances and Michael Rose’s long throws for their first-half opportunities.

Kevin Ellison had a shot deflected behind and headed wide, while Kenyon saw a couple of long-range efforts blocked.

However, they got back into the game on the stroke of half-time when the ball was rolled into Stockton, who flicked it up before turning and firing past Marko Marosi.

Rather than act as a spur for an improved second half, it was merely consolation for the home side.

Ellison cleared a Butler shot off the line before a prolonged spell of poor defensive play culminated in Marquis scoring after Barry Roche had kept out Coppinger’s effort.

It was 4-1 on 74 minutes when Blair cut in from the right-hand side, beating two defenders before prodding past Roche.

Six minutes later and it was 5-1 as Coppinger fired past Roche from 20 yards before Whitmore saw red for a reckless, lunging challenge on Marquis.

There was still time for Roche to deny Riccardo Calder on two occasions before the final whistle signalled the proverbial afternoon to forget.

Morecambe: Roche, Wakefield (Molyneux 62), Edwards, Whitmore, Conlan (Jennings 62), Kenyon, Rose, Barkhuizen, Dunn (Massanka 79), Ellison, Stockton. Subs: Nizic, McGowan, Mullin, Fleming.

Doncaster Rovers: Marosi, Blair, Wright, Butler, Evina, Middleton (Calder 59), Houghton, Coppinger (Beestin 86), Rowe, Williams (Mandeville 83), Marquis. Subs: Etheridge, Garrett, Fielding, Longbottom.

Referee: Ollie Yates.

Attendance: 1,791.