Kenyon is keen to down table toppers

Morecambe midfielder Alex Kenyon insists there is no reason why the Shrimps cannot overturn the formbook with victory at Doncaster Rovers tomorrow.

Jim Bentley’s players head to the Keepmoat Stadium for their first game in a fortnight after the postponement of matches with Leyton Orient and Accrington Stanley.

They face a Doncaster side unbeaten at home in the league this season, lying top of League Two and with only one defeat in 15 league matches.

However, Kenyon points to the Shrimps’ performances against promotion hopefuls Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth and Carlisle United as reasons for optimism.

The 24-year-old said: “I know they are top of the league and unbeaten at home but why can’t we go and get something?”

“In the four years I’ve been with the club, we always seem to do well against the bigger teams, especially away from home.

“I don’t know if that’s because we’re on the counter-attack and we can hit them at pace but I hope it’s a similar story for us this weekend.” Saturday kicks off a hectic February for Bentley’s players with eight games across the month.

It includes rearranged games against Leyton Orient and Newport County as they face playing matches on four consecutive Tuesdays.

Those two matches, along with next month’s game against Accrington Stanley, are the Shrimps’ games in hand as they look to pull clear of the sides at the bottom.

“If we win those games we can look up the table rather than look down,” Kenyon insisted.

“Hopefully we can get enough points from those games in hand and kick on for the rest of the season.”