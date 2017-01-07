Fans’ generosity leaves Bentley speechless

Jim Bentley said a heartfelt thank you to Morecambe’s supporters after hearing how they’d dug deep to help him.

Saturday’s 4-1 win against Notts County was the first match since Bentley’s midweek FA hearing over his pre-Christmas dismissal against Cheltenham Town.

The Shrimps’ boss had been sent to the stands by referee Michael Salisbury for his reaction to Alex Kenyon’s red card for kicking out after being stamped on by Town midfielder Kyle Storer.

His punishment was a two-match touchline ban, as well as a fine and costs totalling £1,000.

However, a bucket collection among Morecambe’s supporters raised enough to pay off that sum and left the manager with tears in his eyes when being presented with the money afterwards

Bentley said: “I can’t thank them enough; I’m an emotional person but what a great gesture.

“I thought I was a bit hard done by because my record as a player was alright and, as a manager, I’ve never been in front of the FA.

“They have acted leniently but I think it’s a bit harsh; I didn’t agree with the decision (the red card) or a few things that had led up to it.

“I lost my head for that 10 or 20 seconds and I wanted to fight the world.

“However, what an unbelievably great gesture by the fans; I didn’t know anything about it.

“It was very, very emotional and just shows, when times are tough, that everyone sticks together. I’ll remember that forever.”