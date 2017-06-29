Defender agrees new Shrimps deal

Midfielder Michael Rose has handed Morecambe a huge boost this week by agreeing to extend his stay at the club.

The 34-year-old, who enjoyed an excellent first season with the Shrimps, has signed a new one-year deal after talks with manager Jim Bentley.

The experienced defender has played nearly 500 games in the Football League for a whole host of clubs including, Norwich City and Scunthorpe United.

He said: “I spoke to the manager last season and there was never really any doubt in my mind that I would re-sign.

“Last season was a bit up and down as we all know but on a personal note I really enjoyed it.

“I played nearly 50 games which was the most I had played for some time and I enjoyed being a part of it every week.

“The gaffer was brilliant with me last season and the lads are absolutely fantastic.

“There is an amazing team spirit and I really enjoy it. I feel really settled here and that is important for any player.’’

Bentley said: “Michael was excellent for us last season and he fully deserved to be in the running for all of the player of the year awards.

“He has got the experience we need and has a knack of scoring important goals. He is great to have around and I’m delighted he has signed up again.”