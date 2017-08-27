Cambridge United 0, Morecambe 0

Morecambe picked up an excellent point after putting in a superb defensive display to keep out a strong Cambridge attack.

The Shrimps spent much of the game on the back foot but some brave defending and good goalkeeping kept Shaun Derry’s side out. The home side went close a number of times in the first half.

The closest they came to breaking the deadlock came in the19th minute when Ade Azeez cut in from the right hand side but fired into the side netting with many home supporters thinking the ball had gone in.

The first chance came after just 35 seconds when Azeez got behind the Morecambe defence but dragged his shot wide from the angle. Giant striker Uche Ikpeazu was heavily involved from the opening stages firing a shot just over on six minutes and drilling a well struck shot wide on the turn three minutes before the break. Medy Elito and George Maris tried their luck from distance but Barry Roche was hardly troubled.

The second half followed a similar pattern with Cambridge forcing the pace.

Leon Legge headed an early corner wide and Azeez forced a good save from Roche after getting in behind the Morecambe defence.

Ikpeazu continued to forge chances with a shot wide on the turn and a run on goal that ended with a poor pass when he should have shot.

The second half saw the Shrimps begin to threaten themselves with Michael Rose seeing a free kick blocked and Kevin Ellison going close before Thompson fired over and Andy Fleming drilled a long range shot just wide.

Cambridge: Forde, Halliday, Legge, Taylor, Dunk, Deegan, Maris (rep Osadebe 72), Elito (rep Mingoia 72), Brown, Ikpeazu, Azeez (rep Ibehre 78). Subs not used: Mitov, Carroll, O;Neil, Darling.

Morecambe: Roche, Lund (rep McGowan 45), Winnard, Old, Kenyon, Brough (rep Conlan 45), Fleming, Wildig, Rose, Ellison, Thompson. Subs not used: Nizic, Campbell, Deakin, Osborne.

Referee: G Horwood.

Attendance: 3,573.