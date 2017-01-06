Bentley’s set for the stand

Jim Bentley will be watching from a distance when his Morecambe side hosts Notts County tomorrow.

Having been sent to the stands during their defeat to Cheltenham Town on December 17, Bentley requested a personal hearing which was held on Wednesday.

The manager had been angry after watching Cheltenham midfielder Kyle Storer escape censure for an apparent stamp on Alex Kenyon, who was dismissed by referee Michael Salisbury for his reaction.

His pleas fell on deaf ears, however, as the Shrimps’ boss was hit with a two-match touchline ban, as well as a fine and costs.

That ban begins tomorrow and concludes with Morecambe’s trip to Carlisle United on January 14. Ironically, Bentley’s ban begins just as Kenyon comes back into contention following his three-game suspension.

It is also hoped Rhys Turner could be back in contention after missing Monday’s draw with Crewe Alexandra.

Their returns could at least offset some part of the headache caused by the departures of loan trio Alex Whitmore, Ntumba Massanka and James Jennings.

Although Cole Stockton’s loan dealexpires after Saturday, the striker’s injury means his stay at the Globe Arena is also at an end.

Aaron McGowan’s participation may also be in doubt thanks to a hamstring injury against Crewe.

Bentley said: “We aren’t training as much as we can because the training pitch isn’t in great condition.

“When you go on it, it’s like glue so then you go on an artificial surface which is quite firm and then, when you go onto the pitch, it isn’t ideal because you have three different surfaces.

“We’ve had problems with Rhys and Aaron Wildig, and now it’s Aaron McGowan; those are muscular problems so it’s something we’ve got to look at.

“With Rhys, he’s probably had too much football too soon but he should be alright for the next game.”