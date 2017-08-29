Morecambe boss Bentley wants striker before window shuts

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is hoping to bring in a striker before the end of the current transfer window.

The Shrimps’ boss has room to add one more player to his squad ahead of Thursday’s 11pm deadline and after failing to score for the second game in succession in the 0-0 draw at Cambridge a front man is top of his wish list.

He said: “I have said for a while that we are one short in the striking department and injuries to Vadaine Oliver and Rhys Turner at the weekend didn’t help the situation.

“Both are only short-term injuries but they highlighted the lack of numbers we have in that area and it is something I really want to address this week if I can.”

In many ways it is a similar situation to the last deadline day in January and Bentley is hoping to have better luck than he did on that occasion.

He recalls: “That was a really frustrating day.

“I spent hours on the phone chasing players with things not materialising for one reason or another.

“It was just when the club was going though its problems with players not getting paid and some bad press and that didn’t help.

“But things are a lot more secure this time around so hopefully we can get the sort of player in that will help make us stronger.”

Bentley will be hoping Oliver, who has impressed so far this season, will be back this weekend for the derby against Accrington Stanley, one of the biggest games of the season in the eyes of the Shrimps boss.

He said: “The Stanley game is one we always look out for.

“They did have a bit of a hold over us for a few years but that seems to have gone now thankfully.

“We know it will be a tough game but we have shown over the last few weeks that we are up for any battle that comes our way and it would be great to get back to winning ways in front of our own fans.”