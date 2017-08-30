Morecambe 0-2 Carlisle United

Morecambe’s opening Checkatrade Trophy game ended in defeat at the Globe Arena on Tuesday night.

Jim Bentley’s side got off to the worst possible start when the found themselves a goal down after just 34 seconds.

The Shrimps’ defence failed to convincingly clear a cross from the left and the ball fell perfectly for Hallam Hope who made no mistake from eight yards out.

From there Carlisle enjoyed most of the early pressure with former Shrimp Jamie Devitt seeing a shot well blocked and James Brown clipping an effort over the bar from the edge of the box.

Morecambe then enjoyed a period on top with Adam Campbell volleying straight at Shamal George from six yards out before Kevin Ellison wasted a glorious chance when played in on goal by Andy Fleming but the veteran blazed over the bar.

Ellison was made to pay when the Cumbrians scored the scruffiest of second goals on the stroke of half-time.

There seemed little danger but Dan Nizic failed to collect and while the Morecambe defence hesitated Jason Kennedy turned the ball into the empty net.

Carlisle, who also had another former Shrimp in Shaun Miller in their starting line-up, started the second half on top and caused Morecambe problems.

Hope and Devitt both scuffed shots wide when they had good chances before the latter hit the post.

After being on the back foot the Shrimps began to cause problems of their own with substitute Garry Thompson looking set to pull pone back after beating the Carlisle keeper to a long clearance only to see Mark Ellis produce a superb last-ditch clearance.

As the Shrimps pushed forward they left gaps at the back and Carlisle should have added a third when Samir Nabi was put through on goal but chipped his effort wide.

Morecambe: Nizic, McGowan, Winnard (Deakin 60), Lavelle, Muller, Conlan (Lund 83), Fleming, Osborne, Wildig, Campbell, Ellison (Thompson 71). Subs not used: Roche, Old, Rose, Yawson

Carlisle: George, Brown, Parkes, Ellis, Grainger, Kennedy (Adams 64), Joyce, Jones, Devitt, Hope (Bennett 69), Miller (Nabi 69). Subs not used: Bacon, Liddle, Cosgrove, Lambe

Referee: Seb Stockbridge

Attendance: 1,228