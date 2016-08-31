Middlesbrough defender Baptiste joins PNE on loan

Preston North End have signed Middlesbrough defender Alex Baptiste on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old, who can play as a right back or central defender, was signed by PNE boss Simon Grayson when he was in charge at Blackpool back in 2008.

Baptiste suffered a broken leg shortly after joining Boro in the summer of 2015 and finished last season on loan at Sheffield United, making 11 appearances and scoring one goal.

His solitary competitive appearance for Aitor Karanka’s side came in the EFL Cup defeat to Fulham seven days ago.

Having started his career with Mansfield, he has also played for Bolton Wanderers and had a loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

His deadline day arrival was announced at the same time as that of Marnick Vermijl who has returned to Deepdale on a permanent deal from Sheffield Wednesday.