McGeady joins PNE on loan from Everton

Preston North End have swooped to sign Everton winger Aiden McGeady in a season-long loan deal.

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland international has struggled for game time at Goodison Park in recent months and finished last season on loan at North End’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Celtic and Spartak Moscow man has now been told by new Toffees boss Ronald Koeman that he is surplus to requirements.

He is PNE’s third signing of deadline day after the arrivals of defensive duo Marnick Vermijl and Alex Baptiste.

At one point during the day he looked set to join Danish side Odense BK but North End moved quickly to get their man.