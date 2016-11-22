May could return in PNE’s Lancashire Cup clash

Stevie May could make his long-awaited return from injury in Preston North End’s Lancashire Senior Cup clash with Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday night.

The sides will meet in the second round tie at the County Ground in Leyland with a 7pm kick-off.

Rules dictate that clubs have to field at least six players with professional contracts meaning Scottish front man May, 12 months on from suffering severe knee ligament damage against Fulham, could get some valuable game time alongside other first-team squad members.

There will also be some of PNE’s youth team on show with entry priced £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.