Managerial duo under pressure?

Tuesday’s football stories from the papers and web
The Sun: Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew faces the sack if they lose to Swansea City on Saturday.
Daily Telegraph: Slaven Bilic’s future at West Ham United is in doubt after their poor start to the season.
Daily Mirror: Steven Gerrard wants a coaching role at Liverpool after turning down the MK Dons managerial vacancy.
Daily Star: The Anfield side is lining up a £40m swoop for Southampton pair Sam McQueen and Virgil van Dijk in January.
Daily Mail: Alexis Sanchez will be given a winter break by Arsenal to ensure he is fit for the end-of-season run-in.
The Times: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho left out Henrikh Mkhitaryan against Arsenal because the game carried too much pressure for the midfielder.
Daily Telegraph: Mourinho is worried about Anthony Martial’s state of mind with the Frenchman having only scored once this season.
The Sun: Scouts from United, Manchester City and Chelsea will watch Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins against Real Madrid in the Champions League tonight.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.