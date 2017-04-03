Madrid to move for Premier pair?

Monday’s transfer stories from the papers and web
Daily Mirror: Real Madrid are willing to spend more than £100m on David de Gea and Eden Hazard this summer.
Daily Telegraph: However, Hazard laughed off questions about a move to Madrid and reiterated his desire to stay at Chelsea.
The Independent: Crystal Palace will try to sign on-loan defender Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool.
Daily Mail: Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen says he is happy at the Camp Nou despite interest from Manchester City.
Daily Telegraph: Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has confirmed he would like to sign Arsenal loanee Jack Wilshere on a permanent basis.
Daily Mirror: Paris St Germain’s Marco Verratti will hold talks on his future amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus.
