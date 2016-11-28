Liam’s got his shooting boots on

LIKE his hero, Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, pocket dynamo Liam Fannon cannot stop scoring.

nd now Moorland School’s golden shot has signed up for Accrington Stanley.

Twelve-year-old Liam, a Year Eight student at the Clitheroe School, re-wrote the record books when he scored half-a-dozen goals in Moorland’s 16-0 English Schools’ Football Assocation victory over Our Lady’s Sports College, Lancaster.

Moorland’s flying winger also netted four times in a 12-2 Lancashire Cup win – and his growing goalscoring prowess has seen him snapped up by the League Two club.

Liam said: “I train at Accrington Stanley three times a week and it is fantastic.

“I’ve been down on matchdays at Accrington and they’ve allowed me to go into the players’ lounge and that was a great honour.

“It is such a friendly place and to be involved with a league club is so special.

“My dream is to be a professional footballer.

“I know it is very hard and there’s a lot of competition, but I’m determined to work extra hard to try and achieve my dream.

“I like to play on the wing, but most of all I enjoy scoring goals.

“I love watching the big stars and I’ve always admired Sergio Aguero, the way he can finish, and he is such a brilliant player.”

Charlie Jackson, head of football development at Moorland School, said: “Liam is very diligent and he has impressed the Accrington Stanley academy coaches enough to be offered a contract there.

“I think he should be very proud and, hopefully, one day Liam will achieve his dream of playing professionally.”

Moorland has forged a strong reputation for nurturing young talent, with several former pupils joining the professional ranks, including Blackburn Rovers’ Joe Grayson, the son of Preston North End boss Simon.