Liam Grimshaw’s delight at return to Motherwell

Liam Grimshaw says he is returning to the place where he has enjoyed his football the most after joining Motherwell.

The Preston North End midfielder was released from his contract on deadline day to allow him to go back to the Scottish Premiership club.

Grimshaw had a successful loan spell at Fir Park before swapping Manchester United for Deepdale in January 2016.

But the 22-year-old has found first-team opportunities limited, his only action under Alex Neil this season being 65 minutes of the League Cup defeat to Accrington.

“I’m buzzing to be back as I only have amazing memories of the club and the supporters,” he told Motherwell’s official website.

“It’s by far the best time I’ve had in football when I was last at Motherwell and it provided me with the launchpad following years in the youths at United.

“I am thankful to everyone at Motherwell for again showing faith in me and I aim to repay it in the best way possible over the next year.”

Having signed for PNE at the start of 2016 a knee injury meant Grimshaw had to wait until the opening day of the following season for his competitive debut at Reading.

That came at right wing-back and Lilywhites fans rarely saw the central midfielder in his natural position.

In total, the Burnley-born player made just eight appearances for PNE and finished last season on loan at Chesterfield.

His contract would have been up at the end of the season but was cancelled to allow him to move.

“When Grimmy became available it was a no-brainer, really,” said Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson.

“Not only does he give us fantastic versatility in that he can play in defence, full-back or midfield, but he’s a superb character.”