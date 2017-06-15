Leyland lad Phil has no fears

England defender Phil Jones is not feeling threatened by Victor Lindelof’s arrival at Manchester United.

Jones was born in Preston and grew up in Clayton-le-Woods. He attended Balshaw’s High School in Leyland, and played for Ribble Wanderers Under-10s before joining Blackburn.

Sweden international Lindelof may expect to be a regular at the heart of defence after his £30.75million move from Benfica, alongside Eric Bailly.

But Jones said: “Competition is always good – I’ve spoken to the manager.”