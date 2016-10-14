Dolly Blues taking stock

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown is hoping his side are at the sharp end of the table when he takes stock of their start to the season.

After three straight cup games, the Dolly Blues return to NPL First Division North action at second-placed Farsley Celtic on Saturday.

Sixth-placed City then host Prescot Cables at Giant Axe on Tuesday, knowing a good result will put them right in amongst things at the top of the table.

Brown said: “The table is up and down because some teams have played more games than others.

“One win can take you up a couple of places and a poor result can drop you down a few.

“It’s still good to be at the right end though, and we’re in and around it.

“I said 10 games in that I’d do a little assessment of our position and the squad and we’ve got a couple to go.

“But for players, managers, fans, everyone, it’s always good to see your club at the right end of the table, whether that’s in the early days or latter part of the season.

“If we can get a decent result against Farsley we’ve got home games against Prescot and Ossett Town and there are no gimmes in this league but we want to take something from those games.”

Farsley will pose a tough test though, having won all four of their home games as part of a fast start to the new season.

Brown, who is continuing to monitor Jordan Connerton’s knee injury but has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game, said: “They’ve made a really good start and conceded the fewest goals in our league (three).

“They’ve made some good signings and brought in some experience so we’re not kidding ourselves – we know it’s going to be a tough game.

“But as with every game, we’re going there to get something and I’ve got confidence in my players.”

The Dolly Blues head to Yorkshire having taken two games to see off Droylsden in the FA Trophy, drawing 1-1 at Giant Axe on Saturday before a 3-1 win in Tuesday night’s replay.

Brown said: “It’s great to come through the tie victorious.

“I was really, really pleased with Tuesday night’s performance.

“On Saturday everybody who saw the game will know that we were below par.

“I’m not entirely sure why – we made a few changes and had some key players missing, but on Tuesday it was a really good, professional performance.

“It’s great to get through and hopefully it can be the start of another run. Winning is a habit.”