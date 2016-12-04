Carney keeps Dolly Blues in touch

Lancaster City 1 Hyde United 0

Lancaster City kept pace at the top of the NPL First Division North table as they got past Hyde United in a scrappy game.

Craig Carney scored the only goal of the game 13 minutes from time, getting the ball in the box unmarked and firing home with the help of a touch from a Hyde defender.

The result means they Dolly Blues are just two points behind leaders Scarborough Athletic but have five games in hand.

It was the visitors who had the majority of the chances in the first half but could not make the most of them.

One in the 21st minute saw ‘Big’ Khamsuk pounce on Josh Westwood’s defensive mistake, with his cross beating goalkeeper beating Mike Hale and finding Andy Bishop, whose shot was kept out by a vital stop from Simon Wills.

Hyde came close again on the half-hour through Dan Pilkington, who had an impressive volley that went just wide with City looking shaky at the back.

Lancaster’s best chance of the first half came in the 36th minute when Ryan Winder headed on to the top of the goal after a good ball in from the right.

Captain Ricky Mercer had a free header from a corner shortly afterwards, but his attempt went just wide as the first half ended goalless.

Lancaster upped their game in the second half, taking control of proceedings.

Winder shot just over the bar in the 67th minute following some good work on the left by Adam Sumner and then 10 minutes later Phil Brown’s men were in front.

Substitute Oliver Crolla did very well on the left flank to get past his man and he played a beautiful ball to Carney in plenty of space, the midfielder’s shot finding the net with the help of a Hyde defender.

There were moments of nervousness towards the end as Hyde looked for an equaliser but the Dolly Blues held on with relative ease.