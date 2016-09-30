Brown targets another cup upset

Lancaster City may have won their last six games but boss Phil Brown insists there is still more to come from his side.

The Dolly Blues will need to be at their best on Saturday when they host full-time Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup third qualifying round on the back of a perfect month of September.

Brown said: “We can get even better. We’re not firing on all cylinders.

“We’re still building, we’re still developing, the players are still finding out about each other and to a degree I’m still finding out about them.

“We’ll take the plaudits now but there’s still a lot of hard work to come.”

Kiddy were relegated from the National League last season meaning they play at the same level as Darlington, who the Dolly Blues shocked in the last round at Giant Axe.

Brown, however, is expecting a tougher test as his side look to move within one game of the first round.

He said: “Darlington were a very good side who we had to be wary of.

“We were the underdogs but managed to come through.

“Kidderminster have a full-time staff though and it’s another massive game for us.

“We’ve done our homework and have got a gameplan and hopefully it will be our day.

“It’s going to be difficult though. The closer you get to the first round proper the more you face clubs from a higher level.

“We’re not fearful though.”

One player the Dolly Blues will have to watch is Lancaster-born former Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Ryan Croasdale, the 22-year-old midfielder having spent time on trial with Morecambe before linking up with John Eustace’s side.

Brown said: “He was a good player at North End and I’ve followed his career since then.

“He captained the youth team and he’s certainly one player we’ve got to be wary of.

“But they are of a level where we’ve got to wary of all their players.

“It’s got to be a great team effort from us.”

Brown has a largely fully-fit squad to choose from with Ricky Mercer, bruised foot, and Rob Henry, tight groin, having missed the 4-1 win at Trafford on Tuesday night.

The victory in Greater Manchester lifted the Dolly Blues up to fourth in the NPL First Division North.

Brown said: “It’s an outstanding effort in what has been a really good month for us. There’s been no flukes. They’ve all been good performances.”