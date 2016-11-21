Kane’s keen on contract talks

Monday’s football news from the papers and web
Daily Mirror: Harry Kane has urged Spurs to sort out his contract after talks over a new deal were put on hold last week.
Daily Star: Gareth Southgate plans to retain Wayne Rooney as England captain if he is appointed permanent manager.
Daily Telegraph: Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is considering dropping Riyad Mahrez to help his rediscover his best form.
The Sun: West Ham United defender Reece Oxford will sign a new five-year contract after interest from both Manchester clubs.
Daily Express: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will hand Michael Carrick a 12-month deal.
Daily Star: AC Milan will make a summer move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere when he has one year left on his contract.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.