Kane’s keen on contract talks

Monday’s football news from the papers and web

Daily Mirror: Harry Kane has urged Spurs to sort out his contract after talks over a new deal were put on hold last week.

Daily Star: Gareth Southgate plans to retain Wayne Rooney as England captain if he is appointed permanent manager.

Daily Telegraph: Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is considering dropping Riyad Mahrez to help his rediscover his best form.

The Sun: West Ham United defender Reece Oxford will sign a new five-year contract after interest from both Manchester clubs.

Daily Express: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will hand Michael Carrick a 12-month deal.

Daily Star: AC Milan will make a summer move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere when he has one year left on his contract.